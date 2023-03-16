Captain Edwards' 'attitude has been excellent' despite losing place

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has praised the “positive impact” of Ryan Edwards since the underperforming skipper was dropped.

Defender Edwards was an unused substitute as United battled back for a 1-1 draw at Livingston last time out, but Goodwin says there was no sulking and the skipper still led by example.

Goodwin, whose said host St Mirren on Saturday, said: “Ryan’s reaction to coming out of the team has been exceptional, he is very understanding of it.

“Ryan is an honest big guy who realises that his performances haven’t been at the levels he is capable of.

“I have been in that situation myself as a player, when you are used to playing regularly but you are going through a bit of a difficult period and sometimes coming out for a game or two can have a real positive impact. I have certainly seen that in training with Ryan, his attitude has been excellent.

"He is still being the leader of the group. Before the game against Livingston he wasn’t hiding away in the corner keeping himself to himself, he is well aware of how important this is to everybody and how big a part he is going to play.

“And the fact he was out of the team against Livingston doesn’t mean he is not going to feature at some point on Saturday. He is not bombed out completely, he is still going to play a big role between now and the end of the season."