'Hearts' visit key as Dons target third after winter of discontent'

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Saturday marks a key day in the race for third place in the Scottish Premiership. In a parallel universe, both Aberdeen and Hearts, who clash at Pittodrie this weekend, would like to be pushing the two Glasgow clubs in the top two, but the reality has long since hit home that, for now, Celtic and Rangers are operating in a different stratosphere again.

The fact Aberdeen are still in the mix for third after a winter of discontent is a bonus for a support whose expectations for the club can be unfairly painted by certain sections of the media and pundits.

Dons fans and their peers at the two Edinburgh clubs can legitimately expect their respective teams to be challenging for Europe, to be regularly beating sides with smaller budgets than themselves, and going deep in cup competition.

The latter aspiration must still stick in Aberdeen supporters’ throats after watching League 1 Falkirk book a Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caley Thistle having effectively taken the Dons’ draw in this season’s tournament, a route that hasn’t included any top-flight opposition.

So, it’s on to a possible last chance to salvage their season and a big push for third place, something that probably requires a victory over Hearts on a day that will mark seven weeks since Jim Goodwin was ousted from the manager’s job.

The importance of finishing third is more significant than ever with probable guaranteed European group-stage participation the prize, assuming the winners of the all-Glasgow Scottish Cup semi go on to lift the trophy.

With Hibs heading to Celtic Park on Saturday, it’s an opportunity for both Aberdeen and Hearts to make a big statement. The difference between a win and a defeat is huge in this one with seven points currently separating the sides in what is surely game of the day.

With the international break up next, it could be a significant weekend for anyone who comes out on top at Pittodrie.