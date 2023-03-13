Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane heaped praised on youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri after Sunday's Premier League draw with Southampton.

Garnacho was already starting to make an impact before the World Cup, when Pellistri's performances with Uruguay caught the eye.

The pair were both introduced against the Saints, although Garnacho only lasted 16 minutes before he had to be replaced after picking up an injury.

"They have great talent," said Varane.

"They can bring speed on the pitch, create opportunities and create danger.

"We need these kind of players to make the difference and change games."