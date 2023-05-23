Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is "one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years".

That's the view of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who has heaped praise on the Italian ahead of the two sides meeting on Wednesday night.

"I congratulate Brighton on their incredible achievement to get into the Europa League," he said.

"Pay attention to what I'm going to say because I'm pretty convinced I'm right - Roberto de Zerbi is one of the most influential managers in the last 20 years."

Brighton's 3-1 win over Southampton on Sunday confirmed European football for the Seagulls next season, and a point from their two remaining games would confirm Europa League qualification.

"There is no team playing in the way they play - it is unique," Guardiola added.

"I had the feeling when he arrived in the Premier League that the impact would be great but I couldn't expect he would do this in this short a time.

"He creates 20-25 chances on average a game. He's better by far than all the opponents, he monopolises the ball in a way I haven't seen for a long, long time."

De Zerbi was also full of admiration for his opposite number after City secured their fifth Premier League title in six years over the weekend.

"Manchester City are in a fantastic moment in terms of mentality and quality of play... but they have been playing like this for seven years," he said.

"[Pep] helped me a lot in the first period (in England). He was very nice with me.

"[He is] the best coach in the last 30 years."

