Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga has agreed a loan deal with German club Augsburg.

The deal for the 24-year-old includes a €6m option to buy if Tanganga plays a set number of games and Augsburg stay up.

Hackney-born Tanganga has been with Tottenham since he was 10 years of age.

Meanwhile, in addition to Brennan Johnson, Tottenham are also keen to bring in Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

However, it is understood players may have to leave before they can seal those addition transfers after agreeing a fee in excess of £45m for Johnson.

