Analysis: Liverpool 1-0 Fulham

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

It's results that matter at this stage of the season - not performances - which is just as well as Liverpool were left clinging on in the end against Fulham.

Mohamed Salah will get the headlines for scoring for the eighth home game in a row but at the other end Brazil keeper Alisson was outstanding.

Fulham's Carlos Vinicius was twice denied by his countryman, while Bobby De Cordova-Reid went close to scoring a 94th-minute equaliser.

As good as Liverpool were in the first-half, the mid-table visitors were the better team after the break but the Reds have now won five league games in a row to keep alive their outside chances of finishing in the top-four.

With just four matches left, Jurgen Klopp's side have probably left themselves too much to do and it's the Europa League - not the Champions League - that Liverpool are likely to end up in next season.

Fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two matches in hand, are still four points ahead of Liverpool in the table.

As for Egypt forward Salah, he is just the fourth non-English player to score 20 penalties in the Premier League, after Sergio Aguero (27), Thierry Henry (23) and Luka Milivojevic (22).