Leicester manager Dean Smith believes his players are "demoralised" by the last two limp defeats in their fight to survive in the Premier League.

A 5-3 loss away to Fulham and a 3-0 home defeat to Liverpool have left the Foxes on the brink of relegation with just two games to play.

Speaking ahead of Monday's meeting with Newcastle at St James' Park, Smith said: "I think they’re (the players) demoralised by the last couple of results.

"The goals we’ve given away in the last two games haven’t been good enough and we’ve been working on that."

Before the defeat at Craven Cottage, Leicester had picked up a win and two draws from their previous three matches and Smith staunchly defended the mentality of his players amid a barrage or criticism.

"A lot was said about players not trying, but I’ve got figures to show they did match Liverpool in terms of running," he added.

"The result like that will make the headlines, but the players worked hard and ran hard.

"I don’t need to pay homage to these players, I inherited this squad.

"I don’t have to defend them but I will because of what I’ve seen from them. I choose what I say about the players because I can, and they care.”

Sign up for Leicester notifications