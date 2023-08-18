Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

News broke late on Thursday night that Everton were back in for striker Che Adams and are in talks to sign the Scotland International for £12m.

The 27-year-old hasn't exactly been prolific for the Saints, scoring 25 goals in four seasons and only five last term as they were relegated to the Championship.

But after the signing of teenage striker Youssef Chermiti, Sean Dyche wanted a frontman who could come in and hit the ground running.

Adams is a player well versed with the Premier League and would give the Toffees a much-needed option up front, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin not fit and Neal Maupay mis-firing.

Adams has already scored twice this season, but can they agree a fee for him with Southampton and will he be the answer to Everton's goalscoring problems?

Is Adams the right signing? Let us know here