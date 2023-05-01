It's been a whirlwind weekend for BBC Radio London's clubs with an avalanche of goals culminating in typical last-minute delight and heartbreak.

The latest episode of The Far Post podcast gets stuck into what a 4-3 defeat at Anfield means for Spurs, reflects on Brentford's brilliant late comeback to beat Nottingham Forest as well as Fulham's narrow loss to Manchester City.

There's also time to ponder if West Ham should be concerned after their own high-scoring defeat at Crystal Palace.

And there's the small matter of Arsenal hosting Chelsea on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium to cover as well - all broadcast from a motorway service station.

