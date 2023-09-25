We asked for your views on Sunday's game between Chelsea and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Chelsea fans

Chris: Chelsea for all their millions will again struggle this season. The ex-Spurs and PSG manager isn't right for Chelsea. I can see him getting the sack before long, they've spent millions on the wrong players and on paper they should be at the top fighting the likes of Man City and Liverpool for the title.

Stephen: I don't recognise my team Chelsea anymore. No leaders, we look lost, and why didn't we go out and get Harry Kane instead of wasting money on too many average players?

Pete: Perhaps relegation is what we need or deserve. Maybe then we can say goodbye to the owners who have no clue how to run a Premier League club. Hopefully they will lose interest and let someone who knows what they are doing run the club. As was always the case, Pochettino is a yet another mid-table manager who couldn't achieve anything with Spurs or PSG.

Mark: Very poor, we never looked like scoring even with the one-on-ones against their goalkeeper. The manager must've been watching a different game. We look a mess and a better side than Villa will score more with ease.

Aston Villa fans

James: We carry on building well and going under the radar, which suits us just fine. Emery is a great coach and we are growing in confidence in the Premier League. Tough tests to come, but we’ll be happy with sixth and 12 points so far.

Harry: A solid performance from Villa with Emi Martinez the stand out for some world-class saves. To be fair to Robert Sanchez, he pushed Martinez today but couldn’t stop Watkins who deservedly put Villa ahead. A poor Chelsea performance made Villa look really good. All in all, that’ll do nicely.

Vincent: Delighted with the points total and league position, but I feel that the high line defensively is going to be our undoing on numerous occasions throughout the season. We are very susceptible to balls over the top and down the sides. Clearly the club is heading in the right direction after seasons of underwhelming football.

Nick: We played well but control of the ball when in possession was a bit sloppy, we were giving it away without being under pressure. We need to work on possession play, but overall well happy with the result.