Lenglet 'close to signing with us' - Emery

Unai Emery is confident Aston Villa can complete the loan signing of Clement Lenglet from Barcelona before the transfer window shuts.

Villa are closing in on the temporary signing of the French international as they seek cover for the injured Tyrone Mings.

Speaking after Thursday's win over Hibernian, Emery was asked about Lenglet and said: "He's not completely signed, but he's close to signing with us.

"He's a player who can help us. With the injury to Tyrone Mings, he can replace him in the squad."

Emery also said it "was possible" that Philippe Coutinho could leave the club on Friday and added: "I'm very happy with our squad.

"The club made a big effort to complete our squad. There's still one day to go and we're going to be ready."