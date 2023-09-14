Celtic v Dundee: Pick of the stats

Celtic are unbeaten in their last 39 meetings with Dundee in all competitions (W33 D6) since losing 2-0 in May 2001 under Martin O’Neill.

Dundee have lost 17 of their last 19 away games against Celtic in all competitions (D2), conceding 57 goals (3 per game) and scoring just 10 (0.5 per game) in this period.

Celtic remain unbeaten in their last 46 home league games (W39 D7) since a 2-1 defeat to St Mirren in January 2021. However, they have drawn three of their last five at Celtic Park (W2), having only failed to win three of their previous 37 beforehand (W34 D3).

Dundee are winless in their last eight away games in the Scottish Premiership (D3 L5), last going longer without an away win in the top flight in March 2013 (13 games).