Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

They do say when it rains it pours, and reports of an injury to sought-after summer signing Romeo Lavia provides further evidence of that hypothesis after what has been a tricky start to the season for Chelsea.

Consider it yet another hurdle for new manager Mauricio Pochettino to overcome as he settles into life in SW6.

While the 19-year-old is rumoured to be out of action for up to six weeks with an injury he picked up in training over the international break, Pochettino will have had a lot to ponder over the past week following the shock 1-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest.

As a result, team selection for the trip to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday will be fascinating.

The club’s latest batch of training pictures released from Cobham on Tuesday show Benoit Badiashile and Armando Broja continuing to step up their rehabilitation from long-term injury - with Raheem Sterling also in the thick of things after his England snub.

Speaking of internationals, deadline-day signing Cole Palmer will return in high spirits after his superb goal, assist and performance on England Under-21s duty against Luxembourg.

However, worries will continue around Mykhailo Mudryk's form - or lack of. The 22-year-old winger struggled for Ukraine against England and was then benched for their game against Italy.

In short, there are still plenty of questions to be answered all over the pitch.

Potential changes of shape at the back, a tinkering of personnel in midfield, and Broja to be given a chance up top to take some of the goalscoring pressure off Nicholas Jackson?

It remains to be seen whether the first international break will have offered a welcome break for Pochettino and his players to take stock - or if it has detracted from vital preparation time in an already disjointed start to the season.