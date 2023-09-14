'A real shame' - Abada faces four months out

Winger Liel Abada will be out for up to four months with a thigh injury sustained during training with Israel, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has confirmed.

It means Abada, 21, will miss Celtic's Champions League group-stage campaign, which begins next Tuesday away to Feyenoord.

“He’s gone to London today for a scan but we think it’s going to be about three to four months,” said Rodgers.

“He picked it up at the end of training in a shooting exercise. It’s a real shame for us because he’s done well in pre-season and he’s started in a lot of the games since I’ve been here.

“We’re really disappointed but it’s a squad game so we’ll have other players to come in.”