Ange Postecoglou: The boy from Greece who became Celtic's main man

Over the last year or so, nine Premier League clubs have been 'linked' with an interest in Postecoglou. How much of that was genuine and how much was smoke is unclear, but the Australian is being talked about.

More and more people are looking at what he's done - the excellent signings, the attacking style, the relentless nature of his team and his coolness in the maelstrom of Glasgow football - but the really interesting stuff, the soul of the guy, can be found in his back story.

He could win any number of trebles with Celtic but nothing will match the tale of how he got to the club in the first place.

"I just can't believe what my parents went through," he once said. "What they would have gone through to take a young family halfway round the world, on a ship that takes us 30 days, to a country where they don't speak the language, they don't know a soul, they don't have a house, they don't have jobs.

"People say they go to another country for a better life. My parents did not have a better life, they went to Australia to provide opportunities for me to have a better life."

