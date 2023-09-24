Aberdeen 4-0 Ross County: What the manager said

Ross County manager Malky Mackay: "I thought we started really well. The first 15-20 minutes we had two great chances. The substitutes seemed to stall us.

"The second goal gives them momentum. The first 20 minutes of that second half, we concede two really poor goals and that kills the game.

"We come out of here well beaten by Aberdeen with Wednesday night in mind, knowing we have to be better than that.

"There will be nothing brushed under the carpet. We've not had too many days like that the last couple of years. We were playing against a good team. If you make basic errors a good players, you get punished."