Former Premier League defender Sebastien Bassong says Manchester United's rebuild needs to start with their defence which means David de Gea "has to go".

With the goalkeeper's contract running out this summer, Bassong was asked on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club if United should offer him a new deal.

He said: "He’s been there for a while. He’s been performing well, but like every player at some point your performances start to drop.

"I would think about the future [of United] more than what he’s doing. It’s just about getting Manchester United back on track where they belong.

"I have nothing against De Gea. For me he is a terrific goalkeeper and he doesn’t have anything to prove anymore.

"You just have to be at your highest level for your own sake and the club. The rebuild has to start from the back and De Gea has to go."

Former Manchester United player Dion Dublin added: "I feel that David for himself as a goalkeeper could do with a fresh challenge.

"He’ll go and start to enjoy his football again. New surroundings, new training ground, maybe even a new country.

"He has done so much for Manchester United. He has made a few mistakes of late and maybe for David it is a good idea for him to go and do something new.

"He’s still go three, four, five years left. Why not try something new?"

Do you want De Gea to sign a new deal at United or is it time for him to go? Have your say here

Listen to Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds