Buddies better back at home - McFadden

St Mirren are a team who "know what they are" according to Sportscene pundit, James McFadden.

The Buddies ground out a slender 1-0 victory against Ross County, to get back to winning ways at home after a surprising defeat against Hibernian in Paisley at the beginning of the month.

That defeat brought to an end a mightily impressive 12-game unbeaten home run, but McFadden was impressed by the reply on their return to the SMiSA Stadium on Saturday.

"That’s a team that knows what they are, what they’re all about and how to get back to winning ways," the former Scotland international said.

"They managed to do it against Ross County and Stephen Robinson will be delighted with the response."