Liverpool v Wolves: Pick of the stats

Liverpool have won 18 of their past 20 home league games against Wolves, with the exceptions being 1-0 defeats in January 1984 and December 2010.

Wolves scored as many goals in their 3-0 win over Liverpool last month as they had in their previous 11 league games against them combined. However, they've not scored more than once in any of their past 17 league visits to Anfield (5 goals in total) since a 2-4 loss in September 1972.

Liverpool have failed to score in four of their past six league games, having failed to find the net in just three of their previous 65. Indeed, they've failed to score in four league games so far in 2023, twice as many as in the whole of 2022.