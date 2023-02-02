Devlin out to prove his fitness & land Hibs deal

Hibs have given Michael Devlin the chance to prove his injury troubles are behind him and earn a deal at Easter Road.

The 29-year-old former Hamilton and Aberdeen defender is a free agent after leaving Scott Brown’s Fleetwood Town on deadline day.

"He's in the building at the moment," said Hibs manager Lee Johnson.

"I know he's had his recent injury history but all reports we've had in terms of his last club have been positive.

"It's an opportunity for us to have a look at him and him to have a look at us for three or four days."

Having sent “12-14 players” out on loans or permanent deals during the transfer window, Johnson is pleased to be working with a less bloated squad where “everybody knows they've got a chance to get in the starting XI”.

American striker Matthew Hoppe arrived on loan from Middlesbrough on deadline day and Johnson says it was a signing he thought was out of Hibs’ reach.

"He had been our list but we didn't really think it was achievable," Johnson added.

"He's a young player, really good on the last line and can get in behind. He's a USA international but it hasn't really worked out for him at Middlesbrough and we were able to capitalise on that."