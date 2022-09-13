Liverpool v Ajax: Pick of the stats
Liverpool have only lost their first home match in two of their previous 46 major European campaigns (W35 D9), losing 1-0 to Marseille in 2007-08 in the Champions League and 3-2 to Udinese in the 2012-13 Europa League.
Ajax are looking for their first win over Liverpool since December 1966, when they beat them 5-1 in the European Cup. However, the Amsterdam side are winless in their past five Champions League games against English opponents (D1 L4).
The two players to complete the most passes in the first round of games of this season’s Champions League were Ajax duo Calvin Bassey (141) and Jurrien Timber (137). Bassey’s total of 141 completed passes was the most by a player on their debut in the competition on record (since 2003-04).