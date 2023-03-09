Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Southampton score and Matt Le Tissier's first against Newcastle in 1993 got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your selections:

Dan: The best goal for me was the last-ever game at The Dell when Matt Le Tissier came on as a substitute and scored the winner with a half-volley into the top corner of the net. The keeper had no chance and we beat Arsenal 3-2.

Matt: Jay Rodriguez v Fulham away in 2013-14. He plucked it out of the air perfectly from a great Rickie Lambert ball, then he cut inside Brede Hangeland and despatched it perfectly into the top far corner. Prime Jay Rod was a different beast.

Roy: Best Saints goal ever? Ivan Golac v West Brom February 1981.

Gavin: The best goal I ever saw Saints score was the second goal from Matthew Le Tissier v Newcastle at The Dell in October 1993. Everyone always talks about the first goal but the finish was not as good as the build-up play. The second v Newcastle was a better finish. An effortless volley to make the score 2-1 and win the game.

Michael: Bobby Stokes in the 1976 FA Cup final.