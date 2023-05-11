St Johnstone v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone are looking to earn consecutive league wins for the first time since winning three on the bounce from October-November, having beaten Dundee United 1-0 last time out.

Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen has scored in each of his last seven Scottish Premiership games (10 goals), the best run of scoring appearances by a player in the division since Alfredo Morelos in December 2018 (also 7). The last player to score in eight in a row in the Scottish top flight was Craig Dargo for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in February 2006 – a run that came to an end against Motherwell.

St Johnstone have only lost one of their last eight league games against Motherwell (W4 D3), winning three of their last four (D1) since a 2-0 defeat in December 2021.

Motherwell are unbeaten in four away league matches (W2 D2), last going longer within a single season without an away Scottish Premiership defeat in January 2014 (run of 5).