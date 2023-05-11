St Johnstone v Motherwell: Pick of the stats

St Johnstone v Motherwell head to head statsBBC Sport

  • St Johnstone are looking to earn consecutive league wins for the first time since winning three on the bounce from October-November, having beaten Dundee United 1-0 last time out.

  • Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen has scored in each of his last seven Scottish Premiership games (10 goals), the best run of scoring appearances by a player in the division since Alfredo Morelos in December 2018 (also 7). The last player to score in eight in a row in the Scottish top flight was Craig Dargo for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in February 2006 – a run that came to an end against Motherwell.

  • St Johnstone have only lost one of their last eight league games against Motherwell (W4 D3), winning three of their last four (D1) since a 2-0 defeat in December 2021.

  • Motherwell are unbeaten in four away league matches (W2 D2), last going longer within a single season without an away Scottish Premiership defeat in January 2014 (run of 5).

  • Motherwell are winless in five league visits to St Johnstone (D3 L2), despite scoring in all five such matches.

