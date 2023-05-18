Full-back Nathan Patterson says he's spent his time out injured "wisely" and is hitting the gym to make sure he's in the "best possible shape" for Everton.

The 21-year-old, who arrived at the club 16 months ago, suffered a knee injury against Brighton in January and was out of action for close to three months.

“When I first came I was between 74kg and 75kg and now I'm sitting around at 80kg,” he reveals. “I’ve worked really hard in the gym and I made sure I spent the time I've been out injured wisely in that respect," he said.

“I’m up to where I want to be and it's about maintaining it now. Me, Davo [Tom Davies] and Dwighty [Dwight McNeil] have got a wee gym club going at Finch Farm, working on different aspects and making sure we're all ticking over to be in the best possible shape.

“The work is every day. You have to make the most of every day."

The Glaswegian was full of praise for the team behind the scenes at the Merseyside club.

He added: “I’ve been working closely with the sport science team here as, of course, they know a lot more than me about it. So I've been taking as much advice as possible and it's been working, so I'm going to keep at it.

“Diet as well. You have to eat a lot of the right things and there's amazing food here. We're well looked after and given everything we need to be eating. You can't just rely on that, though. When you go away you have to keep that up. It's tough living alone sometimes but I cook for myself when I need to, as well as taking things home from the training ground."