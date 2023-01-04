Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez will "run and run" this month, says Daily Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Blues are in talks with Benfica over the 21-year-old - signed for only £8m in the summer but with a release clause of 120m euros (£105.8m).

"There is an unwritten rule in management circles that it's quite risky to buy a player on the back of a good World Cup, and Fernandez certainly falls into that category," Edwards told BBC 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"He has been good for Benfica but he only arrived from River Plate in the summer. This release clause was inserted into his contract to dissuade clubs to buy him. It is set at that level because they don’t think anyone will pay it.

"I actually think Fernandez could be a really good player for Chelsea and have an immediate impact, but where does that fit into their overall strategy? If they’re after Mykhailo Mudryk as well, where does that leave Raheem Sterling? Where does it leave Havertz and Aubameyang?

"What are they doing? Does Graham Potter want any of these players? Or are they just saying: ‘We’re going to buy you a load of really good players, you turn them into a team and if you don’t, we’re going to sack you and bring someone else in, but the fans will love us because we’ve spent all this money.’"

Edwards suspects Chelsea don’t want to spend £105m in one chunk as it "might cause them a few problems with Financial Fair Play rules" so are haggling on the price, but Benfica "are very canny sellers".

"I think it will run and run," he added. "It’s whether Fernandez really wants to make the move now. There is an element of sense in what Chelsea are doing, because if they wait until the summer, they run the risk of other clubs - Manchester City, for example - who might come in and pay the money.

"I’d say he probably will be a Chelsea player by the end of the month, but there will be a lot of complicated posturing in these negotiations."

