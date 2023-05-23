Robinson on striker crisis, pitching in youngsters & fearless approach

Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s game with Aberdeen on Wednesday.

Here are the key points from the Buddies boss:

  • Saints face having no experienced strikers available for the Pittodrie crunch after Curtis Main picked up a knocked against Celtic on Saturday.

  • Robinson says: "He had an X-ray and there is no break, but he is unlikely to train”.

  • Robinson will give Main and fellow striker Alex Greive, who is running with the physios after not being expected back this season, until the “last minute” to make it.

  • The Saints boss would have “no qualms” about throwing in 21-year-old Lewis Jamieson or 19-year-old Kieran Offord for their first Premiership starts of the season.

  • While disappointed to lose leads in their last two games, Robinson says his side will play with no fear as they try to catch Hibs and nab a European place.

  • St Mirren have “everything to gain” at Pittodrie against an Aberdeen side who have “everything to lose” as they try to hold off Hearts and finish third.

SNS

Related Topics