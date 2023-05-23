Robinson on striker crisis, pitching in youngsters & fearless approach
Stephen Robinson has been speaking to the media before St Mirren’s game with Aberdeen on Wednesday.
Here are the key points from the Buddies boss:
Saints face having no experienced strikers available for the Pittodrie crunch after Curtis Main picked up a knocked against Celtic on Saturday.
Robinson says: "He had an X-ray and there is no break, but he is unlikely to train”.
Robinson will give Main and fellow striker Alex Greive, who is running with the physios after not being expected back this season, until the “last minute” to make it.
The Saints boss would have “no qualms” about throwing in 21-year-old Lewis Jamieson or 19-year-old Kieran Offord for their first Premiership starts of the season.
While disappointed to lose leads in their last two games, Robinson says his side will play with no fear as they try to catch Hibs and nab a European place.
St Mirren have “everything to gain” at Pittodrie against an Aberdeen side who have “everything to lose” as they try to hold off Hearts and finish third.