Dundee United 0-2 Celtic: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Dundee United went down 2-0 to Celtic at Tannadice.

Here's what you had to say:

Jim: Not a brilliant performance from United, however much stronger than the last time we played Ceĺtic at Tannadice. The team still has to be much more aggressive with the ball. Only Sibbald shows real positive controlled aggressive play in the midfield.

Anon: United are still short of forward options. We have been all season, and because of this we play too defensively.

Ally: Twice in a month we’ve set out to defend for the majority of the game but lost out to soft goals, somewhat inevitably when playing against squads assembled for millions of pounds. Whilst I understand the tactic (especially after the last time Celtic visited..) it highlights a real lack of creativity and firepower. Crucial this is rectified.