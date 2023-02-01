Aston Villa v Leicester: Pick of the stats

Aston Villa have won two of their past four Premier League games against Leicester, having won just four of their first 22 against them in the competition (D9 L9).

The Foxes have won two of their past three away Premier League games against Villa, as many as in their first 10 visits in the competition. However, they did lose this fixture last season.

Aston Villa have won five of their seven Premier League games under Unai Emery - as many victories as in their previous 24. However, both games they’ve failed to win have been at home.