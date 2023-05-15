Jacob Ramsey says it "means everything" to score goals for Aston Villa as Unai Emery's side close in on the top six.

Ramsey scored his fifth goal of the season as Villa made it six consecutive home wins on Saturday with victory over Spurs and he told BBC Radio WM how special it is to achieve with his boyhood club.

"It's a really good feeling," he said. "It was my dream to play at Villa Park on a Saturday at 3pm, so it means everything.

"I was a fan back when Martin O'Neill was in charge and we were finishing fifth or sixth. We have gone backwards since then, but hopefully now we can look forward."

Ramsey will turn 22 on the final day of the season - and his birthday wish is qualification for Europe.

Standing immediately in their way are Liverpool (fifth) and Brighton (sixth) - conveniently their final two opponents.

"The next two games are really vital for us," he said. "They will determine how successful our season has been.

"If we do get into the Europa League, that would top it off."

