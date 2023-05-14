Brentford manager Thomas Frank talking to BBC Match of the Day: "The most convincing 2-0 win I’ve seen a long, long time. We were completely dominant in all aspects. We should have scored at least two more goals. I am extremely satisfied with the performance.

"It is very promising to see that performance without Ivan Toney. Obviously he is a massive player for us but we need 11 players, it is not just about one.

"Of course it is important for Yoane Wissa to score. He has been a little bit unlucky to not score more goals this season but I am so happy for him.

"First and foremost we've ticked out a top half finish which is an incredible achievement when everyone has spoke about second-season syndrome. We are very determined to do everything we can to finish as high as possible.

"There is a fair chance that Toney will be fit for Tottenham on Saturday."