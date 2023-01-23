Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen: What did the manager say?

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin: "I don't want to talk about how bad my team's performance was, I want to congratulate Darvel.

"I thought they were excellent on the night, got their noses in front and defended for their lives. They thoroughly deserved their victory."

On the disallowed goal: "I thought it was onside at the time but we’re clutching at straws when we’re asking for decisions like that.

"We’ve come here as the Premiership team against a team who are many tiers below us and we should've put on a better performance, it’s as simple as that."

On how the result impacts his future: "Extremely disappointed, embarrassed, humiliated. All of those things really. We have a bit of assessing to do tonight that’s for sure."

And has he had time for words with chairman Dave Cormack, who was watching on at Recreation Park?

"No I’ve not spoken to him, I was in the dressing room speaking to the players."