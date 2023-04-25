Wolves have lost four of their past seven home league games against Crystal Palace (W3), as many as they had in their previous 22 against them at Molineux (W12 D6).

Crystal Palace have won 10 points from their four Premier League games since Roy Hodgson returned as manager - more than they had in their previous 15 (eight – W1 D5 L9). They're looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since April 2022.