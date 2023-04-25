Wolves v Crystal Palace: Pick of the stats

Wilfried ZahaGetty Images

  • Wolves have lost four of their past seven home league games against Crystal Palace (W3), as many as they had in their previous 22 against them at Molineux (W12 D6).

  • Crystal Palace have won 10 points from their four Premier League games since Roy Hodgson returned as manager - more than they had in their previous 15 (eight – W1 D5 L9). They're looking to keep three consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since April 2022.

  • Wolves have won five of their past seven home league games - as many as in their previous 18 (D3 L10). Only once before, in November 2021, have they won three in a row at Molineux in the competition.