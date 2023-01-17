Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is "sending a message out to somebody" as his side continues to struggle this season.

That's the view of presenter Giulia Bould on BBC Radio Merseyside's The Red Kop podcast, discussing recent interviews and news conferences during which the Reds boss has been visibly agitated by questions.

"He’s always praised his players," said Bould. "I don’t think he’s turned on the players and I don’t think they’ve turned on him.

"I feel now, and I might be one conspiracy theory too far down the line, but I think he’s sending a message out to somebody. I don’t know who, but I assume owners.

"This squad - it's too old, too many youngsters, it can’t keep doing what it’s doing at the level. Fighting for four trophies as it did all the way through last season, you can’t physically maintain that standard."

This feeling was echoed by The Anfield Wrap's Josh Sexton, who added: "There’s too many different parts of the Liverpool system that are exposing each other at the moment.

"We’re all trying to the scrabble round to find answers and it’s the same answers that have been hanging over Liverpool for a couple of seasons now. If anyone thinks it's one simple thing that's the issue at Liverpool, it's not.

"It's that all of these things are an issue at the same time and it's created a perfect storm of rubbish."

