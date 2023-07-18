BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope and Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix have been discussing 49ers Enterprises £170m takeover of Leeds United in the latest episode of the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast.

Rix said: "It’s been a really long time if you look at the whole thing of buying 10%, then getting up to 44% and finally 100%.

"We’ve all been pretty frustrated with the summer so far. Getting relegated complicated things slightly. Now we’ve seen people going out on loan, hopefully we see some incomings and we see what the 49ers' plan is.

"My wish for Leeds United is that we don’t hear about what is happening from the board - or really hear from them at all. We just [want to] hear from Farke and the players, and about how wonderful it is to be top of the league."

Pope added: "First, fans will want to see what happens with the squad and whether this precipitates the signing of players. I’m sure it will be more settling for Daniel Farke, who in the two interviews we have done with him so far has handled himself really well.

"Hopefully the plans will fall into place now. It will be interesting to see what the make-up of the board will be going forward and how much day-to-day control the 49ers will influence.

"They have had a stake in it for some time now so what is the plan? What is the timeline to expand? Is it all dependant on the Premier League? I’m sure, at some point, they will come out and tell us.

"Then let’s see it implemented and move quickly - because it needs to."

