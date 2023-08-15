Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never podcast, external

Friday night's opener against Manchester City went exactly as we thought it would but I am not sure I have left any of our previous City defeats feeling, well, so positive.

The style and DNA of Vincent Kompany's Championship-winning team had carried over to the Premier League. We looked to drive the ball forward and create chances where we could. We didn't just roll over, even at 3-0 down.

Kompany has a champion's mentality and he curates environments where his players can perform at that level.

And the cherry was the performance of Lyle Foster, who struggled to make his mark last season, but has worked tirelessly with Craig Bellamy to improve his movement and mental health. I am excited to see what he can deliver this campaign. He even looks completely different. Is he perhaps an imposter?

However, the game was ultimately marred by trouble with supporters. For all the work the club has done to improve our image, to make progress away from the grimmer days of our past, a selection of our fanbase reinforced the tired stereotype before we even kicked a ball.

This isn't just a Burnley problem, it is one for society, but we were the ones in the spotlight.

I struggle to comprehend deliberately objecting to a display of unity and support and my heart broke for Kompany; imagine having to answer questions on the behaviour after your first ever game as a Premier League manager. I am angry.

Football means a lot to you. Your club means a lot to you. I get that. It makes you passionate. So how about you funnel that passion into supporting a cause that means so much to your manager and large selection of your players?