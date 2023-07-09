Boyce sets up opener in 1-1 draw with Dunfermline

Liam Boyce set up Heart of Midlothian's opener in a 1-1 friendly draw with Dunfermline Athletic as the Northern Ireland striker made his second appearance after 11 months out through injury.

Boyce and midfielder Beni Baningime, who had been out for more than a year, made their returns in Thursday's 1-0 defeat by Plymouth Argyle in Marbella.

The pair were again second-half substitutes as they received a warm welcome from 3,083 travelling fans at East End Park.

Boyce teed up Luke Rathie after 75 minutes and the 19-year-old defender drove home via a deflection off home centre-half Kyle Benedictus.

The Scottish League 1 champions, who gave a start to their new signing - former St Johnstone forward Michael O'Halloran, equalised through midfielder Paul Allan from close range five minutes from time.