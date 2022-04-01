Villa's Marvelous return!

Marvelous Nakamba will play his first match in more than three months on Friday when Villa's under-23s side face Stoke City.

The 27-year-old was forced off with a knee injury during Villa's 1-0 defeat by Liverpool back in December.

Boss Steven Gerrard says the midfielder will play between 45 and 60 minutes as he continues his rehabilitation.

"He has been back training for about 12 days, he’s getting closer [to full fitness] each day."

Prior to his injury, Nakamba had made 14 appearances in all competitions this season.