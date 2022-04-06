David Moyes says Uefa should look at West Ham's success in the Europa League as a reason why more clubs should get the chance to challenge for European places.

The Hammers face Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final after knocking out six-time winners Sevilla in the last 16.

"We have to say we are the new boys on the block," said Moyes.

"That's why we need to keep encouraging Uefa to bring in other teams as well - look how well we've done.

"We want to show that we can challenge - and if we're at our best, we can be a match for most teams."

The Hammers go into the tie on Thursday as favourites to progress to the semi-finals, despite this being the first time they have reached the last eight of a European competition since 1981.

Moyes feels his side have to earn the right to be looked at as the stronger team.

"I find that quite difficult considering we're relative newcomers and Lyon have had loads of experience," he added.

"They're a really big, big football club in France and we'll have our work cut out to get through. It'll be a really hard tie.