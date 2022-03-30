The club bond of Manchester City forwards Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden can only benefit the England team, according to former Three Lions centre-back Jonathan Woodgate.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Woodgate said: "You want these relationships all over the pitch.

"It's perfect because they have the same way of thinking. You are looking for patterns of play between players, and Gareth Southgate won't have much time to work on it."

Grealish was signed by City for £100m from Aston Villa last summer but has bene employed in a different position by boss Pep Guardiola and had fewer goal contributions.

Woodgate says his England role is more akin to the position he played when starring at Villa.

"His England role is probably a bit more natural to what he's used to," he said.

"He's doing his job for City at the moment though and just needs to carry on playing and learning there and I'm sure it will become more fruitful."

