West Ham boss David Moyes is looking forward to seeing summer signing Gianluca Scamacca in action.

The 23-year-old was the second top Italian scorer in Serie A last season with 16 goals from 36 games - and joined West Ham in a £30.5m move from Sassuolo.

He will have to wait for his debut as he has not started pre-season training yet.

"If you look around world football there isn’t a giant bundle of strikers out there," said Moyes.

"We were watching Gianluca for a long time. His link-up play is very impressive, he’s young at 23, and I’m looking at him in having to give him time.

"There are lots of things I like about him already, he’s given the team a lift and he’ll bring us a different dimension.

"We won’t push him too hard too quick and we’ll bring him in when we feel he’s ready to show his qualities."