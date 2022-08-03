Bournemouth v Aston Villa: Head-to-head record
- Published
Bournemouth’s first-ever Premier League game in August 2015 was a 1-0 home defeat by Aston Villa, but they have won all three league games against them since.
Aston Villa have won just once on the five previous occasions they’ve kicked off a Premier League campaign against a promoted side (D1 L3).
Dominic Solanke has been involved in 20 goals in his past 22 home league games for Bournemouth, scoring 17 and assisting a further three. Solanke was the highest-scoring English player in the top four tiers of English football last season (29).
Philippe Coutinho has been involved in three goals in his past two Premier League appearances against Bournemouth (2 goals, 1 assist).