BBC Scotland's Calum Macdonald in Alkmaar

AZ Alkmaar head coach Pascal Jansen is "very confident" his team will progress against Dundee United in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round, despite trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

The Dutch side reached the last 16 of the competition last season and it's a stage AZ believe they belong on.

"We are very confident that we are going to get the job done, but football is football," said Jansen. "I know for a fact Dundee United will give us a big battle, that is something we learnt from the game last week.

"We think we have a spot in Europe always, but you have to fight for it every season, we're in the dressing room now preparing for the second half, we're going to give it everything we have."