Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin has emerged as the latest Premier League player to be targeted by the Saudi Pro League. (90min), external

The Magpies are interested in a summer move for England defender Marc Guehi, although Crystal Palace are asking for a fee of about £60m for the 22-year-old. (Football Insider), external

Southampton's Tino Livramento would prefer a move to Newcastle after Chelsea showed a surprise interest in re-signing the England Under-21 right-back. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Wednesday's full gossip column