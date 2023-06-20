'Rodgers the safest pair of hands Celtic could get'

Tom English, BBC Scotland chief sports writer

From Celtic's perspective Brendan Rodgers is the safest pair of hands they could get and I don’t think any of the other candidates were floating their boat. This guy has been here and he’s done it before.

Rodgers wants to win more trophies and he wants to dominate Scottish football and the thing he really wants to do is make strides in Europe.

I would imagine he would not be coming back up here if he wasn’t given the guarantee that his budget was a lot bigger now than it was then and he’s got the financial muscle to take the club forward.

It's obviously sufficient for Rodgers to believe it gives him a fighting chance of getting to a European final, maybe winning a Europa League or Conference League, certainly improve on his record on Europe which is pretty dismal.

At the moment most Celtic fans are saying he walked out on us before, but he's the best option now so we can park that.

They've parked it pending dominance - really good football, good signings, trophies. If those things don't happen, all that latent anger from his move to Leicester will come tumbling out. It hasn't gone away.

