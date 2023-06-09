Pep Guardiola will make history if Manchester City beat Inter Milan on Saturday, becoming the first manager to win the Treble twice.

His coaching style is revolutionary, and has many wondering just how much he has changed the beautiful game.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague spoke to Football Daily to share insight on Pep's dedicated persona.

He said: "He’s a mixture of an obsessive personality, a control freak with a lot of curiosity, not just for football, and a workaholic, that mixture keeps him pushing.

"Control freaks like him like to understand what their dealing with, in his case football, put it into practice and mould it.

"He’s had the audacity to take football, at a time when we thought we knew everything, and take it to a different place, that is a way to explain how great he is."

