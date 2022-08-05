Ross County v Celtic - team news

Ross County will be without William Akio for the visit of Celtic after having surgery on a knee injury.

Celtic are without midfielders Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi. Defender Carl Starfelt has been in training and is available after missing out last weekend.

Did you know? Celtic won all four matches against Ross County last season after the Dingwall side recorded only their second-ever victory over Saturday's visitors - by 1-0 at home in February 2021.