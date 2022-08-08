Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle's Magpies commentator

If there was a surprise over Newcastle's starting 11 on Saturday, it was probably that big-money summer signing Sven Botman wasn't in it.

Eddie Howe's biggest selection headache was over who played in the centre of defence, and the Magpies head coach went for Fabian Schar and Dan Burn - leaving Botman and club captain Jamaal Lascelles on the bench.

It seems as though Botman, who appeared as a late substitute, will be introduced gradually.

That's something that will be easier for Howe to do if Burn and Schar continue to play as well as they did against Nottingham Forest.

Howe told BBC Radio Newcastle: "It was a difficult call because all four centre-halves who've been fit through pre-season have been excellent.

"I went with the two that played the majority of the back end of last season where I thought, barring a couple of games, they were very good together.

"Sven has been excellent during pre-season, so it's not a reflection of his performances; it's more a reflection on how the team played at the end of last year.

"Sven will get loads of opportunities to play - I was delighted to give him his debut - and he'll be a top player for us.

"But, I don't think this period - similar to Bruno Guimaraes, when he came to the league - will do him any harm, in terms of seeing, and learning about, the speed of the game."

Listen to our discussion about Newcastle's win over Nottingham Forest on Total Sport from 18:00 BST on Monday on BBC Radio Newcastle