Sportscene has not been a fun watch this season for Dundee United fans, has it?

That's it for this season, though. Although there was one final criticism heralded at the United defence on Sunday by the pundits on the sofa.

"They have been architects of their own downfall far too often this season," Michael Stewart said after analysing their defeat to Motherwell.

"Dundee United were resigned to it.

"The season couldn't finish soon enough, and they have to build for next season, they have to come up first time."

Alongside him, former Scotland winger Neil McCann says permanent United boss Jim Goodwin has "an unbelievable building job to do".

"He's been brave enough to take the job on, and I'm really pleased for him," he said on the highlights programme.

"If Mark Ogren stays, he will need to give Jim some finances to support the good young kids United have. They need some experience and a good set of players to get the bounce back up to the Premiership."