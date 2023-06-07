West Ham's 43-year wait for a major trophy is over.

David Moyes' Hammers side are Europa Conference League champions after a hard-fought win over Fiorentina.

But what did you make of the performance in Prague? And what does winning the trophy mean to you?

Speaking after the game Declan Rice said Moyes goes down as one of West Ham's greatest-ever managers. Do you agree? And on Rice, if that was his last game in claret and blue, does he leave a club legend?

