We asked how you were feeling about the summer recruitment and it's fair to say there are a lot of excited Forest fans out there.

Here's a flavour of what you said.

Radford Red: I think a point that's not been raised is that Forest's recruitment strategy looks to be building a "team" rather than a marquee signing. That sense of equality and togetherness really galvanised the squad (and fans) last season and it is really good to see that philosophy has carried through. Credit to Dane Murphy!

Tom: Dean Henderson is a quality signing and an improvement upon the much-loved but departing Brice Samba. Giulian Biancone, although fairly unknown, looks to be a decent squad player. Moussa Niakhate looks a steal, and a player of real talent who will bring pace to the back three. Neco Williams seems to be the next best thing after losing out on Djed Spence. Business= 4.5/5

Kevin: Replacing Spence was never going to be easy. We have managed to add some pace and quality to the back line and an incredible deal for Henderson. However I am currently still worried about the left-back/wing-back position.

Chris: Really excited like every Forest fan out there, but my only slight concern is how Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Steve Cook feature in Steve Cooper’s first-team plans. A month back, we were reading Dane and the recruitment team wish to keep the core of the promotion-winning side. I just don't want to alienate the lads already here.

Isaac: Happy with the signings, in all honesty I did feel we were below the rest in terms of quality and almost fluked it last season. I am worried we may turn out like Fulham have in the past by signing too many players which disrupts the team chemistry. Despite this, I feel our midfield is not yet strong enough to compete.